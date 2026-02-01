The Stats Behind Game #55: Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Canucks were heavily outplayed in this game. The Maple Leafs finished with a 45-27 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 18-15. Saturday really was the Nikita Tolopilo show, as he stood on his head, especially in the third period, where he stopped 17 of 18 shots.
As for the heatmap, Toronto was able to get bodies and pucks to the net all game. This was the direct opposite of how Vancouver played, which was more focused on creating chances from the perimeter. Overall, it was not a great defensive game for the Canucks as they struggled to clear the zone and prevent second-chance opportunities.
To wrap this game up, Jake DeBrusk had a strong night from an analytics perspective. During his 17:22 of even-strength ice time, Vancouver held a 13-8 shots advantage and won the scoring chances battle 16-8. DeBrusk also had an even-strength xGF% of 65.35, which was the highest on the team.
The Canucks hit the road for two straight, starting on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. Vancouver has already faced Utah once this season, which resulted in a 4-1 loss to the Mammoth. Game time is set for 6:30 pm PT.
