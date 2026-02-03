The Stats Behind Game #56: Mammoth 6, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
Monday's defeat was a lot closer from an analytics perspective compared to the scoreboard. The Canucks won the even-strength scoring chances battle 22-19 while the Mammoth finished with seven even-strength high-danger scoring chances compared to Vancouver's five. Ultimately, it was a tough game for Kevin Lankinen, who allowed two goals on nine low-danger shots.
Shifting to the heatmap, almost all shots in this game came from at or below the faceoff dots. While the total wasn't high for either team, both made sure to test the opposition's goaltenders from in close. As mentioned, though it was a tough night for Lankinen, while on the other side, Karel Vejmelka went nine for nine on low-danger shots.
To wrap this game up, the Canucks best line was the trio of Liam Öhgren, Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland. They scored both of Vancouver's goals and finished the night with a 6-1 shots advantage in 11:19 of ice time. Ultimately, this was the only line that was able to establish an offensive presence as the trio also held a 3-0 high-danger scoring chances advantage.
The Canucks play their final game before the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Last season, Vancouver failed to pick up a victory over Vegas in their four meetings. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
