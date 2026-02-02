Pair Of Canucks Wingers Out Until After The 2026 Winter Olympics

The Vancouver Canucks will be without two of their wingers on this current road trip. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, both Brock Boeser and Nils Höglander will not play in either game this week. The Canucks have two remaining games before the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be played against the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Boeser not playing on the trip was already expected as he deals with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old was hit in the head by Bryan Rust back on January 25, which resulted in the Pittsburgh Penguins forward receiving a three-game suspension. This season, Boeser has scored 12 goals while adding 25 points in 50 games.
As for Höglander, he is dealing with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old last played on January 27 and has already missed significant time with injury this season. Höglander has only played 18 games this year, where he has collected two assists.
Vancouver's last game before the 2026 Winter Olympics is on February 4 versus the Golden Knights. Those not heading to Italy will get two weeks off, with practice scheduled to begin on February 18. As for when the Canucks return to action, that will be on February 25 when the Winnipeg Jets visit Rogers Arena.
