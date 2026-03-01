The Stats Behind Game #59: Kraken 5, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
The anayltics were split in this game. While the Canucks had more even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 10-9, the Kraken had more even-strength scoring chances at 26-24. In the end though, the difference was Seattle's ability to capitilize on their chances as they outscored Vancouver 4-1 at even strength.
As for the heatmap, it shows some of the defensive issues the Canucks had in this game. Seattle was unable to protect the front of the net, which led to multiple goals against. On the other side, Vancouver was able to generate some net-front opportunities, but most of those were one-and-done as the Kraken were able to force the puck out of the zone right after.
To wrap this game up, the trio of Brock Boeser, Marco Rossi and Drew O'Connor had a strong showing. The played 9:31 together and held a shots advantage of 4-2. If these three can continue to develop some chemistry, it will go a long way in creating a stronger top six moving forward.
The Canucks return home for a Monday night matchup against the Dallas Stars. Vancouver has faced Dallas twice this season already, with each team picking up a victory on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
