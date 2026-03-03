The Stats Behind Game #60: Stars 6, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–1 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Dominate might be a generous turn to describe how badly the Stars outplayed the Canucks in this game. Dallas had a 39-12 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 18-6. Monday is up there with Vancouver's worst efforts of the season as they could not generate any form of offence, especially after the first period.
The heatmap from this game is as one-sided as it gets. The Stars created chance from all over the zone while the Canucks could barely get a shot on goal. If not for Nikita Tolopilo, who faced 15 high-danger shots, the score of this game would have been even more out of hand.
To wrap this game up, the only player who posted an even strenght xGF% above 40% was Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Over his 10:36 of even-strength ice time, his xGF% was 61.51, while Vancouver recorded a 3-1 high-danger scoring chances. Unfortunatly, Joseph did not finish the game and as per Adam Foote, is now dealing with an upper-body injury.
The Canucks wrap up their mini two-game homestand on Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Wednesday will also be the final game before the 2026 trade deadline. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.
