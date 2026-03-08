The Stats Behind Game #63: Jets 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Jets heavily outplayed the Canucks on Saturday night. Winnipeg held a 35-18 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 10-8. If not for a strong performance by Kevin Lankinen, this game could have been a blowout win for the Jets.
The heatmap from this game is a good representation of how Winnipeg was able to control play. The Jets created shots from all over the zone, while most of Vancouver's chances came from the faceoff dots. Ultimatley, it was not a strong perfromance by the Canucks at either end of the ice.
To wrap this game up, one player who won their even strength matchup was Teddy Blueger. During his 14:37 of even-strength ice time, Vancouver held a 9-4 shots advantage and won the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 3-0. Blueger has stepped up his game since returning from injury and has is making a strong case for a signifcant raise this coming off-season.
The Canucks return home on Monday for the first of eight straight at Rogers Arena. Vancouver will be taking on the Ottawa Senators with the game being broadcast by Amazon Prime. Note the start time as the game is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.
