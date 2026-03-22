The Stats Behind Game #69: Blues 3, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
This game was not even close from an analytics perspective. The Blues won the even-strength scoring-chance battle 30-13, while also picking up a victory in even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 7-5. Ultimately, it was one of the Canucks' worst performances of the season as they failed to generate any offence.
As for the heatmap, it shows just how one-sided this game was. St. Louis owned the middle of the ice while most of Vancouver's chances came from distance. It is hard to pull positives from Saturday as the Canucks looked disjointed most of the afternoon.
To wrap up this game, center Elias Pettersson led the team in even-strength xGF%. He finished at 46.98%, but was outshot 9-6 during his 12:21 of even-strength ice time. As mentioned, it was a disappointing effort for Vancouver with the entire team struggling from an analytics perspective.
The Canucks continue their eight-game homestand on Tuesday when they battle the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver and Anaheim will play twice more this season, with the final game coming on April 12 at the Honda Center. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.
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