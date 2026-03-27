The Stats Behind Game #71: Kings 4, Canucks 0.

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
It wasn’t a pretty night whatsoever for the Canucks, as Vancouver failed to hit the 20-shot mark for the 10th time this season. In terms of scoring chances-for, they only managed a grand total of 18, nine of which came during the third period. On the flip side, they surrendered 35, including 12 in the first period and 16 in the second. Half of their second-period scoring chances against were high-danger.
As evidenced by the location of their goals-against, Vancouver had a very difficult time clearing the crease against the Kings. Two of Los Angeles’ goals came from bounces off players driving to the net. In terms of offence, the Canucks were unable to generate anything even remotely dangerous near Darcy Kuemper.
Offensively, there was not much to like about Vancouver’s performance. Having said that, statistically speaking, Nils Höglander had one of the stronger performances of the game. He was one of five Canucks to put up a CF% over 50%, with his coming in at 52.63% (fourth-highest on Vancouver). As well, he finished with the outright highest xGF% with 63.70%, with second being Zeev Buium with 49.65%.
In line with Höglander’s performance is the fact that his line — himself, Aatu Räty, and Max Sasson — put up the highest CF% of all four of Vancouver’s lines with 62.50%. While they did play the least amount of time together of all four units (7:03), they did manage four scoring chances-for and only two against.
Vancouver will now go on the road for the next four games, with their next game taking place on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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