The Stats Behind Game #71: Kings 4, Canucks 0.

Offensively, there was not much to like about Vancouver’s performance. Having said that, statistically speaking, Nils Höglander had one of the stronger performances of the game. He was one of five Canucks to put up a CF% over 50%, with his coming in at 52.63% (fourth-highest on Vancouver). As well, he finished with the outright highest xGF% with 63.70%, with second being Zeev Buium with 49.65%.