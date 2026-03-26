The On And Off-Ice Character Of Canucks Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph

“I remember my first time in the league, and when I just got in with the other guys, joking around and stuff, but it’s fun to see them. They want to learn from everyone, they want to compete every day, and they have so much luggage to fill. It’s fun to see them, and brings me back a little bit at their age, and keeps us young, I guess, in some ways, but it’s fun. Everyone’s going in the right direction.”