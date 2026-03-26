Canucks’ Filip Chytil Spotted Skating With Team, Status Still Undetermined

Despite thoughts that he would likely be done for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, Vancouver Canucks centre Filip Chytil was seen at his team’s practice ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The forward sported a full bubble cage during Vancouver’s optional morning skate today.
Chytil has played in just 12 games for the Canucks this season, having missed the first three months of play after taking a hit from Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals on October 19. He made his return to the lineup on January 23 but departed from a game on February 2. While he did return to practice after the Olympic break, Chytil ended up taking an errant shot to the face and has not played since.
With Chytil’s appearance at practice today, there’s, of course, speculation on whether he could play again at some point during the tail-end of Vancouver’s 2025–26 season. Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote noted post-skate that any return for Chytil won’t be determined right now.
“I’m sure he wants to. Our training staff is probably pushing for him not, to be honest. We’ll see what happens.”
Foote also elaborated that, while it’s a good sign that the forward is back to skating, that ultimately, Chytil will need to work with the team’s staff to determine when he gets to a good stage where he appears fit to return.
Chytil is currently in the third year of a four-year contract that pays $4.437M annually. The 2026–27 season will be the final year of his contract, after which he’ll become a UFA if not extended.
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