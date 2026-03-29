The Stats Behind Game #72: Flames 7, Canucks 3
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 7-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Despite the lopsided score, the Canucks actually won the analytics battle in this game. Vancouver held a 23-22 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle by a count of 13-9. In the end, though, the Flames capitalized on their opportunities, which is why Calgary skated away with the victory.
As for the heatmap, Vancouver's focus was to get pucks on net from wherever they could. As for the Flames, they focused on creating issues in front of the net, which allowed them to get to lose pucks in the Canucks defensive zone. Overall, it was not a strong defensive performance by Vancouver's skaters, and it was a tough night for Nikita Tolopilo and Kevin Lankinen.
To wrap this game up, the trio of Liam Öhgren, Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson were the Canucks best line. During their 13:06 of ice time, Vancouver held an 8-4 shot advantage and won the high-danger scoring chances battle 5-2. Ultimately, this is a trio that deserves some time together as they showed some chemistry in this game.
The Canucks continue their road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. At the time of writing, it is expected that Monday will be Evander Kane's 1000th regular-season game. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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