The Stats Behind Game #73: Golden Knights 4, Canucks 2
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Canucks struggled to generate scoring chances in this game. At even-strength, the Golden Knights held a 34-11 scoring chance advantage while also winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 11-9. Ultimately, it was the Kevin Lankinen show for Vancouver as he kept his team in the game until the end.
The heat map from this game shows Vegas' willingness to fire pucks from all over the ice. The Canucks big issue was the second period, where they were outshot 14-6 at even strength. It is hard to explain why the second period has been such an issue for Vancouver this season, as the Canucks are giving up goals in the middle frame almost every night.
To wrap this game up, Tom Willander led the team with an xGF% of 51.55. Vancouver also held an 11-8 shots advantage during his 21:01 of even-strength time. Willander is making the most of his opportunities late in the season and is showing he can develop into a solid top-four defender in the NHL.
The Canucks will start a back-to-back on Wednesday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. These teams have played twice already this season, with the Avalanche picking up two victories. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.
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