The Stats Behind Game #81: Canucks 4, Kings 3 (OT)
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings were by far the better team from an analytics perspective. Los Angeles finished the night with a 30-18 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 15-5. If not for Kevin Lankinen, this game could have been a blowout for the Kings.
As for the heatmap, it shows that good things come when teams crash the net. Five of the goals scored on Tuesday were from right outside the crease, including Jake DeBrusk's overtime winner. More traffic in front of the net should be a focus for the Canucks next season, as it has been a problem area for the organization at times.
To wrap the final home game of 2025-26 up, Nils Höglander led all of Vancouver's skaters with an even-strength xGF% of 46.37. Ultimately, Tuesday may have been Höglander's best game of the season as he also picked up an assist. While it has been a tough season for Höglander, it was a positive to see him put forth a strong effort on Tuesday night.
The Canucks will wrap up their season on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers. This season, Vancouver has beaten Edmonton just once in three attempts. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.
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