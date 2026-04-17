The Stats Behind Game #82: Oilers 6, Canucks 1
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver didn’t do themselves any favours last night, as they only registered a grand total of 12 shots on goal by the end of the game. This is the second time they have put together a shot total around this level, as they had 11 on April 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights. This resulted in a small scoring chance-for total of only 14. In comparison, the Oilers registered 35 shots and 42 scoring chances-for.
While the Oilers did what they needed to in order to pile six goals on Kevin Lankinen, the Canucks did virtually the opposite. Aside from a very small number of chances around Edmonton’s net, Vancouver didn’t have very many scoring chances at all. This also illustrates the struggles the Canucks had with clearing players from the netfront, as all but one of Edmonton’s goals were scored from close to Lankinen.
Continuing the Canucks’ theme of poor offensive generation, Vancouver’s individual numbers didn’t shine too brightly either last night. Curtis Douglas and Ty Mueller, who combined to score Vancouver’s lone goal of the game, were the only two Canucks to register the team-high CF% of 50% last night. The second-highest after them was Aatu Räty, who recorded 38.10 CF%.
Mueller, Douglas, and Räty were also the line that produced the highest CF% for Vancouver while playing in at least five minutes together (42.86%). Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Linus Karlsson came after them (40%), while Drew O’Connor, Marco Rossi, and Karlsson finished at the bottom with only 6.25% — hence some of Vancouver’s line juggling throughout the game.
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