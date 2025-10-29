Every Injured Player On The Canucks In October 2025–26

During the 2024–25 regular season, the Vancouver Canucks’ most-injured month was March, during which seven players missed time due to injury. The 2025–26 Canucks have already surpassed this total, with eight players currently out of the lineup due to injury. Here is every player currently injured on the Canucks.

Nils Höglander

Lower body, LTIR

Höglander was the first domino to fall on this list, as he was injured during a pre-season game and later announced out long-term. His injury, thought to be an anakle-sprain, came about during Vancouver’s September 2 pre-season matchup against the Calgary Flames. Having gotten surgery done a couple days after his injury, Höglander’s expected return date is from the end of November to mid-December.

Derek Forbort

Undisclosed, LTIR

Forbort played in two games before taking a “maintenance day” and then being put on LTIR a couple of weeks after his first absence. Notably, the defenceman also missed a few practices during the pre-season due to maintenance days. Forbort is a staple on the penalty kill and has been greatly missed by Vancouver, as the team is towards the bottom-half of the NHL in penalty killing as of late.

Filip Chytil

Upper body, IR

The most concerning injury on this list is Chytil’s, who suffered his after being on the receiving side of a big hit from Tom Wilson that left the Canucks forward shaky heading off the ice. He was one of three players to exit this particular morning game against the Washington Capitals due to injury. Chytil is currently on the Canucks’ injured reserve and will need to clear concussion protocol before he can play again — if he makes the decision to do so.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Undisclosed, IR

Lekkerimäki was the second player to exit the game against the Capitals due to injury. Fans speculate that his injury came about as a result of a hit he sustained at the end of the first period. The team noted that he is expected to be “two to three weeks,” but did not specify what the injury could be.

Teddy Blueger

Undisclosed, IR

Only one game after he made his season debut after missing games due to injury, Blueger was sidelined once again by the end of the Capitals game. Management confirmed that Blueger’s current injury is not related to the one that kept him out of the season’s start, and that he should be ready to go in a couple of weeks.

Quinn Hughes

Lower body, day-to-day

The Canucks must have poor injury luck on Sundays, as Hughes’ injury was announced this past Sunday prior to the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Before Sunday’s match, Vancouver head coach Adam Foote explained that the Canucks captain was day-to-day with a lower body injury sustained during the team’s prior game against the Montréal Canadiens. However, Hughes did not join the team in departing for their road trip today.

Victor Mancini

Upper body, IR

Mancini slotted into the Canucks’ lineup on Sunday in place of Hughes, but by the end of the second period, he had disappeared from the bench and was ruled out of the game by the start of the third. Vancouver placed Mancini on the injured reserve yesterday, meaning he will not be able to join the team again until November 3.

Conor Garland

Undisclosed, day-to-day

Garland rounds out the current list of injured Canucks, as he sustained an injury yesterday against the New York Rangers. His injury is currently undisclosed, though he is currently listed as day-to-day and did not join the team on their flight to St. Louis to take on the St. Louis Blues.

