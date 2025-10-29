Report: Canucks Hughes & Garland Not Travelling With Team To St. Louis

The Vancouver Canucks injury list continues to grow. According to Patrick Johnston of The Province, neither Quinn Hughes nor Conor Garland will travel with the team to St. Louis on Wednesday. Johnston, who spoke with GM Patrik Allvin, also reported that there is a chance Hughes could join the team later during the three-game road trip.

Vancouver is currently dealing with a significant number of injuries. On top of Hughes and Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini are all out with injury. Guillaume Brisebois is also injured and was placed on Season Opening Injured Reserve.

Hughes is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury. It is unclear when the Canucks captain was injured, but he has missed the last two games. In nine games this year, Hughes has seven points and is averaging 26:38 minutes a night.

As for Garland, he took a hard hit late in the second period against the New York Rangers and did not return to the game. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote did not have an update on Garland. This season, Garland has 11 points in 11 games while averaging 20:30 of ice time a night.

Vancouver will once again hit the road, starting with a Thursday night matchup with the Blues. The Canucks and St. Louis have already played once this season, with the Blues defeating Vancouver 5-2. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

