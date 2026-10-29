Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #15: A Tale Of Two Rebuilds Against The San Jose Sharks

Vancouver Canucks
541 Members•5,270 Posts
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 1:00 PM
The rebuilding Canucks face the post-rebuild Sharks tonight.
Tonight’s matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (3–10–1) and San Jose Sharks (6–6–1) will feature the tale of two rebuilds. Vancouver, obviously just entering theirs, comes into tonight’s match riding the high of a 6–5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, which saw them end a 10-game losing streak that started on October 4. The Sharks, who seem to have put their rebuild in the rear-view, have something to prove heading into tonight’s matchup, as they were shut out by the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and have dropped their past two.
The Canucks team that enters SAP Center for tonight’s matchup is undoubtedly at the beginning of their rebuild. They have their young talent in players like Zeev Buium, Tom Willander, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, though most of the recent high-end prospects they’ve acquired are still developing in other leagues. From both a team and individual perspective, there’s still lots of room to grow.
San Jose, on the other hand, boasts a lineup that has seen their fair share of losing seasons and been rewarded greatly for it. Four of their current rostered players — Will Smith (4th-overall, 2023), Macklin Celebrini (1st-overall, 2024), Michael Misa (2nd-overall, 2025), and Ivar Stenberg (2nd-overall, 2026) — were picked within the top-five of the four most recent NHL Entry Drafts. While they’re still a young team, it’s clear their contention window is just beginning to open.
Players To Watch:
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Jonathan Lekkerimäki was one of the Canucks’ strongest players on Tuesday night, scoring his team’s fourth and fifth goals with less than four minutes in regulation to earn the tie and send the game to overtime. His effort in the win propelled him to a tie for second on his team in points with 12. Given his performance on Tuesday, which saw him skate in a career-high of 19:55 minutes, it will be interesting to see if Lekkerimäki ends up being rewarded with an increased role or a boost in ice time compared to his averages on the season.
Ivar Stenberg
Tonight’s matchup will provide the Canucks with a first NHL-look at the second-overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. While he’s still only 19, Stenberg appears to be fitting into the NHL well. His three goals and six assists currently tie him with Tyler Toffoli for second on their team in points. He also sits tied for second in the NHL’s rookie scoring race for points, with only Gavin McKenna ranking ahead of him.
Vancouver Canucks (3–10–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 4–11–15
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 6–6–12
Brock Boeser: 4–8–12
Filip Hronek: 1–9–10
Linus Karlsson: 3–6–9
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 2–3–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–7–0
San Jose Sharks (6–6–1):
Points:
Macklin Celebrini: 5–10–15
Tyler Toffoli: 4–5–9
Ivar Stenberg: 3–6–9
Will Smith: 4–4–8
Jacob Trouba: 2–6–8
Goaltenders:
Alex Nedeljkovic: 3–1–1
Yaroslav Askarov: 3–5–0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: SAP Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Apr 11, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) battle for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy