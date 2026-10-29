Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #15: A Tale Of Two Rebuilds Against The San Jose Sharks

Jonathan Lekkerimäki was one of the Canucks’ strongest players on Tuesday night, scoring his team’s fourth and fifth goals with less than four minutes in regulation to earn the tie and send the game to overtime. His effort in the win propelled him to a tie for second on his team in points with 12. Given his performance on Tuesday, which saw him skate in a career-high of 19:55 minutes, it will be interesting to see if Lekkerimäki ends up being rewarded with an increased role or a boost in ice time compared to his averages on the season.