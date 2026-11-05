Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #18: Will The Losing Streak End Versus The Jets?

Players seem to have a tendency to score their first career goals against the Canucks, which could be good news for Viggo Björck. The 18-year-old has yet to hit the scoresheet this season but is getting opportunities, as he is averaging 13:48 of ice time over 16 games. Even though Björck hasn't found the back of the net, he is still a highly skilled player who could be on the verge of a breakout.