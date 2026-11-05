Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #18: Will The Losing Streak End Versus The Jets?

Vancouver Canucks
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Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Ima
Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Ima
Nov 5, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (3-13-1) hit the road for two straight, starting with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Vancouver will be looking to get back in the win column as they currently have lost three straight games. Last season, these two teams met three times, with the Jets capturing all three victories.
If the Canucks are going to snap this losing streak, their penalty kill needs to step up. Thursday against Winnipeg is a perfect opportunity, as the Jets have only scored on 17% of their power plays. Vancouver is currently on pace to post one of the worst penalty kill percentages in NHL history, as they are at 63.5% through their first 17 games.
The Canucks also need some production from their depth players if they want to pick up a win. Only eight players on Vancouver's roster have more than seven points this year, with players like Brendan Gallagher, Marco Rossi and Drew O'Connor all falling below that threshold. While the top-end guys have been producing, the lack of production from players lower in the lineup has been a big factor in the Canucks' poor start this year.
Players To Watch:
Drew Connor:
O'Connor is coming off one of his better games of the campaign. The 28-year-old recorded an assist on Tuesday along with two shots on net. If O'Connor can be a difference maker on Thursday, Vancouver could be skating away with just their fourth victory of the season.
Viggo Björck:
Players seem to have a tendency to score their first career goals against the Canucks, which could be good news for Viggo Björck. The 18-year-old has yet to hit the scoresheet this season but is getting opportunities, as he is averaging 13:48 of ice time over 16 games. Even though Björck hasn't found the back of the net, he is still a highly skilled player who could be on the verge of a breakout.
Vancouver Canucks (3–13–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 4–14–18
Brock Boeser: 5–9–14
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 6–7–13
Filip Hronek: 1–11–12
Jake DeBrusk: 5-5-10
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 2–5–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Winnipeg Jets (5-8-3)
Points:
Kyle Connor: 13-4-17
Mark Scheifele: 2-12-14
Cole Perfetti: 6-5-11
Neal Pionk: 3-7-10
Gabriel Vilardi: 1-6-7
Goaltenders:
Stuart Skinner: 4-4-3
Clay Stevenson: 1-3-0
Nico Daws: 0-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 5:00 pm PCT
Venue: Canada Life Centre
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Mar 7, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Liam Ohgren (92) jostles for position with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Hayden Fleury (24) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
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