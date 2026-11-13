Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #21: Busting The Slump Against The New York Rangers

Part of what made Monday’s loss so negative was the fact that Vancouver managed only six shots within the first two periods. Notably, this isn’t the first time the Canucks have put up a disappointing shooting effort in a home game, as they also went nearly 40 minutes without registering a shot on goal in their 5–2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Vancouver has only surpassed the 30-shot mark once through their first 20 games of the season, with that being in their 6–5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.