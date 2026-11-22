With Pettersson out of the lineup on Saturday, and Max Sasson traded the day before, Vancouver shifted their lines around in order to compensate for the sudden lack of centers. With the opportunity ahead of him, Rossi was able to capitalize in an increased role on Vancouver’s top power-play unit, also playing the third-most minutes on his team with 19:30. The question for Rossi now will be whether he can continue the momentum in the coming games.