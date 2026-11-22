Vancouver Canucks
607 Members•5,404 Posts
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:00 PM
The Canucks will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the second-half of their weekend back-to-back.
Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks (6–18–1) will look to do something they have not done since March 2025 — win two consecutive home games. Vancouver clinched their first home-win of the weekend in a 4–3 shootout victory against the Minnesota Wild last night. Their opposition in their consecutive home-win endeavour will be the Chicago Blackhawks, who are taking part in their own back-to-back after winning against the Calgary Flames by a score of 4–3 on Saturday.
Saturday’s win showcased a gutsy effort by the Canucks to battle back against the NHL’s no.1-ranked team. Vancouver was able to settle into the game better than they did against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night and never allowed Minnesota to lead by more than a goal. Ex-Wild players led the way in the effort, with Marco Rossi contributing two goals and Zeev Buium scoring the third.
Moving on to tonight’s game, this matchup between the Canucks and the Blackhawks will be an intriguing one to say the least. Vancouver will be without forward Elias Pettersson, while Chicago is missing two BC products in Connor Bedard and Bowen Byram. As a result, players from both teams will need to step up in order to help their respective teams secure the second win in their respective back-to-backs.
Players To Watch:
Marco Rossi
Related stories
With Pettersson out of the lineup on Saturday, and Max Sasson traded the day before, Vancouver shifted their lines around in order to compensate for the sudden lack of centers. With the opportunity ahead of him, Rossi was able to capitalize in an increased role on Vancouver’s top power-play unit, also playing the third-most minutes on his team with 19:30. The question for Rossi now will be whether he can continue the momentum in the coming games.
Sam Rinzel
Sam Rinzel enters tonight’s game as the Blackhawks’ most offensively-prolific skater through their past five games. The defenceman has a goal and 11 assists in his past five games, propelling him up to second on his team in overall points. He has also played 21+ minutes in each of these five games, logging a season-high of 26:15 against the Flames on Saturday.
Vancouver Canucks (6–18–1):
Points:
Brock Boeser: 8–19–27
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–11–18
Filip Hronek: 1–15–16
Jake DeBrusk: 7–6–13
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 4–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Nikita Tolopilo: 1–0–0
Chicago Blackhawks (7–14–2):
Points:
*Connor Bedard: 7–11–18
Sam Rinzel: 2–15–17
Patrick Kane: 2–13–15
Frank Nazar: 11–3–14
Roman Kantserov: 10–4–14
Goaltenders:
Spencer Knight: 7–11–1
Drew Commesso: 0–0–0
Spencer Martin: 0–0–0
Game Information:
Start time: 6:00 pm PCT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Nov 5, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) defends against Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy