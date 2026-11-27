Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 12:00 PM
The Canucks face the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 pm PCT later today.
The Vancouver Canucks (6–20–1) will battle the Philadelphia Flyers (9–12–6) on Black Friday this year, with puck drop for this particular matchup slated for 1:00 pm PCT. Both teams come into today’s matchup after suffering disappointing losses on Wednesday. Vancouver enters today’s game after losing 5–1 to the Detroit Red Wings, while the Flyers most recently took a 7–3 loss to the Washington Capitals.
In their first matchup of the season, back on November 9, Vancouver put up a poor offensive performance against Philadelphia. The Canucks were only able to generate six shots on goal through the first two periods, allowing a goal against in each period. This particular effort was consistent with how the majority of Vancouver’s games have gone this season, with the Canucks not quite having their footing at the beginning of their games.
Tonight’s matchup will pit Vancouver against a team that has actually registered some lower offensive numbers than them. The Flyers rank lower than the Canucks in goals-for (70), power-play percentage (17.4%), and average goals-for per game (2.59). Vancouver isn’t very far away from the Flyers in any of these categories, however, with their goals-for (74), power play (21.4%), and goals-for per game (2.74) all within striking distance.
What will be interesting to compare between the two teams is each group’s response to a poor previous performance. Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet called his team’s Wednesday-night loss “embarrassing” post-game, while Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra described Vancouver’s as “disappointing.” Both teams will enter today’s game with their previous games in mind.
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Players To Watch:
Linus Karlsson
While he hasn’t found the scoresheet in a while — his last point was a two-goal effort during November 15th’s 6–3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights — Karlsson has consistently been one of the Canucks’ most stable forwards. In Wednesday’s loss, he was one of Vancouver’s most noticeable forwards, as he got himself to the net often and put together his fair share of scoring chances. After a bit of a standstill, it feels as though the forward could be due for another offensively-strong outing in the near future.
Travis Konecny
Konency was one of the three Flyers that scored against the Canucks in the two teams’ last matchup at the start of November, with this goal extending what is now a three-game personal point-streak and two-game goal-streak against Vancouver throughout his career. The forward is now up to five goals and 10 assists in 18 games played against the Canucks through his career. Konecny is also currently riding a three-game point streak that has seen him put up two goals and five assists in this span of time.
Vancouver Canucks (6–20–1):
Points:
Brock Boeser: 8–20–28
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–11–18
Filip Hronek: 1–16–17
Jake DeBrusk: 8–6–14
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 4–11–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Philadelphia Flyers (9–12–6):
Points:
Matvei Michkov: 11–9–20
Christian Dvorak: 5–11–16
Trevor Zegras: 5–10–15
Jamie Drysdale: 3–12–15
Denver Barkey: 5–8–13
Goaltenders:
Joseph Woll: 5–7–2
Dan Vladar: 4–5–4
Game Information:
Start time: 1:00 pm PCT
Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Nov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (8) watch as Philadelphia Flyers goalie Joseph Woll (53) makes a save on forward Brock Boeser (6) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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