Konency was one of the three Flyers that scored against the Canucks in the two teams’ last matchup at the start of November, with this goal extending what is now a three-game personal point-streak and two-game goal-streak against Vancouver throughout his career. The forward is now up to five goals and 10 assists in 18 games played against the Canucks through his career. Konecny is also currently riding a three-game point streak that has seen him put up two goals and five assists in this span of time.