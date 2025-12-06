Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #29: Looking For Revenge Against The Wild

The Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3) wrap up their weekend back-to-back with a Saturday night battle against the Minnesota Wild (15-8-5). Vancouver is coming off a 4-1 loss on Friday night and will enter Saturday in 32nd place for both points and points percentage. As for the Wild, they are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and have already defeated the Canucks this season.

Saturday is going to be a challenge for Vancouver. Not only are they the tired team, but they have only beaten Minnesota once in their previous six meeting. The Wild are also a very frustrating team to play against as they are allowing just 2.68 goals against this year.

Ultimately, the Canucks need to start finding ways to win at home. Through their first 12 games, Vancouver is 3-8-1 and has only scored 32 goals. With apathy already setting in amongst the fanbase, the Canucks need to put together better performances at Rogers Arena if they want seats to be filled in the second half of the campaign.

Players To Watch:

Jake DeBrusk:

Jake DeBrusk just can't buy a goal lately. Despite having 13 shots in his last five games, he has zero points and has not found the back of the net since November 17. Eventually, the puck should start to go in for DeBrusk, with fans in Vancouver hoping that starts on Saturday.

Matt Boldy:

Whenever Minnesota is in town, it is a good reminder that the Canucks had the chance to draft Matt Boldy back in 2019. Six years later, the 24-year-old is developing into a star with 29 points in 28 games. Boldy will no doubt play a factor on Saturday as he looks to break a two-game pointless streak.

Vancouver Canucks (10–15–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14-22

Quinn Hughes: 2–20–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–4–16

Brock Boeser: 9–7–16

Filip Hronek: 2–14–16

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–9–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 1–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Minnesota Wild (15–8–5):

Points:

Kirill Kaprizov: 17-14-31

Matt Boldy: 15-14-29

Marcus Johansson: 8-12-20

Joel Eriksson Ek: 4-12-16

Brock Faber: 6-9-15

Goaltenders:

Jesper Wallstedt: 8-0-2

Filip Gustavsson: 7-8-3

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

