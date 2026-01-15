Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #47: Wrapping Up The Road Trip Against The Columbus Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks (16-25-5) wrap up their six-game road trip on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-19-7). Vancouver has gone 0-5-0 on this Eastern road trip and enter this game with a 0-6-2 record in their last eight. As for Columbus, they recently made a coaching change as Rick Bowness has replaced Dean Evason behind the bench.
Trade speculation continues to circle the Canucks as they wrap up their road trip. Jim Rutherford did multiple interviews on Wednesday, with the main message being that Vancouver is wide open for business. At this point, it seems like only a matter of time before a move is made as the Canucks embark on their current rebuild.
As for the game, Vancouver needs to focus on playing a full 60-minute game. Recently, the Canucks have made a habit of either having a strong start or a strong finish, but have rarely delivered a complete effort. The Blue Jackets will be a motivated group heading into Thursday, meaning Vancouver will need to be on their game if they want to break their losing streak.
Brock Boeser:
Thursday feels like the game where Brock Boeser finally snaps his goalless streak. The 28-year-old hasn't scored since November 28, which was 21 games ago. Boeser has been getting plenty of chances, and now it is time for him to finally pot his 10th of the season.
Charlie Coyle:
Charlie Coyle has been a great addition for Columbus this year. The 33-year-old has 29 points in 46 games and is coming off a three-point performance on Monday. Coyle is also closing in on a milestone as he currently sits at 996 games for his career.
Vancouver Canucks (16–25–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–15–28
Filip Hronek: 3–24–27
Kiefer Sherwood: 17–6–23
Jake DeBrusk: 12–10–22
Conor Garland: 7–15–22
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 6–12–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–2–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Columbus Blue Jackets (20–19–7):
Points:
Zach Werenski: 17-33-50
Kirill Marchenko: 16-22-38
Dmitri Voronkov: 16-14-30
Adam Fantilli: 12-17-29
Charlie Coyle: 9-20-29
Goaltenders:
Jet Greaves: 14-12-6
Elvis Merzlikins: 6-7-1
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Nationwide Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
