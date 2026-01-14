The First Half Of The 2025–26 AHL Season Did Not Go As Planned For The Abbotsford Canucks

Another positive for Abbotsford this year has been the play of Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Though the forward has not consistently been in either Vancouver or Abbotsford’s lineup, when he has joined the AHL Canucks, he’s been able to produce significantly. Throughout 10 games at the AHL level this season, Lekkerimäki has scored seven goals and five assists. Despite playing nearly a quarter-less games compared to the rest of the AHL Canucks, he’s still tied with Kudryavtsev in shots on the season with 44. While Lekkerimäki has seen NHL time this season, putting up a goal and an assist in eight games, the extra time he’s spent in Abbotsford will help his confidence and overall development as Vancouver eyes contention from a long-term perspective rather than short-term.