Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #49: History Awaits With The Islanders In Town

The Vancouver Canucks (16-27-5) continue their eight-game homestand on Monday when they battle the New York Islanders. These two teams met just before the holiday break, with Vancouver picking up a 4-1 win. Unfortunately for Canucks fans, they will not be able to see former captain Bo Horvat play as he is currently out of the lineup due to injury.
History could be made on Monday as Vancouver enters the game having lost 10 straight games. While the Canucks have gone 13 straight without a win, the team has never lost 11 straight games, meaning any form of defeat would be a franchise record. Even though it won't go down as the longest losing streak in franchise history as per NHL records due to two overtime losses, Monday could be the day that the organization does something it has never done before.
As for notes, Monday could be the long-awaited return of center Teddy Blueger. The 31-year-old has only played twice this season, with his last game coming on October 19, 2025. Blueger was skating on a line with Conor Garland and Liam Öhgren at practice on Sunday, which is a good indicator that he is planning to play on Monday night.
Conor Garland:
Garland is one of the hardest-working players on the team, but like Vancouver's other wingers, has struggled to score this season. The 29-year-old has seven goals in 37 games, with his last tally coming over a month ago. If the Canucks are going to snap this losing streak, Garland needs to find a way to get back on the scoresheet.
Mathew Barzal:
Mathew Barzal is once again having a strong season. The pride of Coquitlam leads the Islanders in points with 38 in 47 games and has a plus/minus of +11. Barzal is always dangerous when he plays Vancouver, as he has 19 points in 12 games against his hometown team.
Vancouver Canucks (16–27–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–16–29
Filip Hronek: 3–24–27
Kiefer Sherwood: 17–6–23
Jake DeBrusk: 12–10–22
Brock Boeser: 10–12–22
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 6–13–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–3–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
New York Islanders (26–17–5):
Points:
Matthew Barzal: 11-27-38
Bo Horvat: 21-12-33
Matthew Schaefer: 13-19-32
Anders Lee: 11-16-27
Simon Holmström: 12-12-24
Goaltenders:
Ilya Sorokin: 15-11-2
David Rittich: 11-6-3
Marcus Högberg: 0-0-0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
