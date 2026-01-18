Canucks' Teddy Blueger And Filip Chytil Nearing Return, Demko And Sherwood Being Evaluated

While Blueger practiced as part of a line expected to play tomorrow, Chytil skated with the players who are expected to be out of the lineup. He skated with Aatu Räty and Arshdeep Bains as one of Vancouver’s extras at practice today, which could signal that he won’t be returning as quickly as Blueger. With that being said, Chytil and Foote were both optimistic about the center’s timeline for return.