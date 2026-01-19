Canucks Make Four Roster Moves Including Calling Up Pettersson From The AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have announced four roster moves ahead of their matchup on Monday against the New York Islanders. Vancouver has recalled defenceman Elias Pettersson while assigning defenceman Victor Mancini and Nikita Tolopilo to the AHL. The Canucks have also called up goaltender Jiri Patera under emergency conditions.
Pettersson was sent down to the Abbotsford Canucks on January 11 and skated in two AHL games. He did not record a point but did have two penalty minutes and two shots on goal. This season, Pettersson has played in 38 NHL games, where he has recorded six points.
As for Mancini, he skated in four games for the Canucks since his call-up on January 11. In those four games, he recorded two shots and averaged 16:33 of ice time. Mancini has spent the majority of his season in the AHL, posting six points in 20 games.
Moving to the goaltenders, Tolopilo played two games on his recent call-up. In those two games, he posted a 6.01 goals against average and a save percentage of .842. Tolopilo is 4-4-3 in the AHL this season with a save percentage of .900.
Lastly, Patera is projected to serve as the backup on Monday against the Islanders as Thatcher Demko remains out with an injury. He has played one NHL game this year, where he allowed seven goals on 40 shots against the Florida Panthers. This season, Patera is 7-6-4 in the AHL and has a save percentage of .915.
