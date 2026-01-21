Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #50: A Chance To End The Losing Streak Against Alex Ovechkin & The Washington Capitals

Wednesday could be the final time fans get to see Alex Ovechkin play at Rogers Arena. The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer hasn't indicated whether he will play next year or not, but he is an unrestricted free agent after the season. If this is the end of the road for the "Great 8", he has certainly made his presence known in Vancouver, as he has 16 goals and 27 points in 29 career games against the Canucks.