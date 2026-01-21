Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #50: A Chance To End The Losing Streak Against Alex Ovechkin & The Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks (16-28-5) continue their homestand on Wednesday as they face the Washington Capitals. Vancouver enters this game looking not just to end an 11-game losing streak, but pick up their first win of 2026. As for the Capitals, they have also hit a rough patch of late as they enter Wednesday with a 3-6-1 record in their last 10.
While the Canucks did skate away with a victory the last time these two teams played, it was a costly game for Vancouver. The Canucks sustained multiple injuries, with Teddy Blueger and Filip Chytil yet to return to the lineup since the October 19 matchup. Based on Adam Foote's comments this week, Blueger may be ready to come off IR on Wednesday, which would provide the team a massive boost at center ice.
The big question heading into this game is, will the losing streak finally end? Vancouver has not won a game since December 29, while their last home victory came on December 6. Even though a loss hurts the tank, picking a win in front of the home crowd every once in a while would be appreciated.
Filip Hronek:
Filip Hronek has stepped up his game since the Quinn Hughes trade. The 28-year-old played 28:01 on Monday and has already surpassed the 25-assist mark for the third straight season. Hronek has become a leader on the ice for the Canucks and is showing he can be a successful top pair defenceman regardless of who is partner is.
Alex Ovechkin:
Wednesday could be the final time fans get to see Alex Ovechkin play at Rogers Arena. The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer hasn't indicated whether he will play next year or not, but he is an unrestricted free agent after the season. If this is the end of the road for the "Great 8", he has certainly made his presence known in Vancouver, as he has 16 goals and 27 points in 29 career games against the Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks (16–28–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–16–29
Filip Hronek: 3–25–28
Jake DeBrusk: 12–10–22
Brock Boeser: 10–12–22
Linus Karlsson: 10-12-22
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 6–14–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–3–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Washington Capitals (24–20–6):
Points:
Tom Wilson: 22-20-42
Alex Ovechkin: 20-22-42
John Carlson: 9-29-38
Dylan Strome: 11-26-37
Jakob Chychrun: 18-18-36
Goaltenders:
Logan Thompson: 17-14-4
Charlie Lindgren: 7-6-2
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
