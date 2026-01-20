The Importance Of Patience: Why Rushing The Abbotsford Canucks Prospects Can Do More Harm Than Good

Now for the big question: Is Abbotsford following the right developmental protocols for future success? In short, yes and no. It is evident that both the NHL and AHL teams have struggled this season. Many players have been moving up and down both rosters due to injuries, trades, and overall performance, which is not ideal. Many fans have been concerned with how rushed the Canucks have been regarding move-ups from Abbotsford, like Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson, and Tom Willander. Given the circumstances, I understand they feel the need to do so to have a somewhat performative NHL team. That said, it is not scientifically sound to rush them into these positions. However, they are keeping prospects like Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini in the AHL, which is benefiting both teams long-term and providing foundational grounds for success in the future. In sum, the Canucks organization is playing the cards they are dealt, which, unfortunately, results in sacrificing a large chunk of younger players who need that AHL development.