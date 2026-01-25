Logo
Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #52: Sidney Crosby & The Pittsburgh Penguins Visit Rogers Arena For The Only Time This Season cover image

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #52: Sidney Crosby & The Pittsburgh Penguins Visit Rogers Arena For The Only Time This Season

Adam Kierszenblat
6h
The Vancouver Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

The Vancouver Canucks (17-29-5) continue their homestand on Sunday with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11). Pittsburgh is on a roll of late, as they come into this game having won three straight games. As for Vancouver, they did recently snap their 11-game losing streak, but fell in their last game at Rogers Arena. 

Sunday will mark the return of goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, who was traded to the Penguins during the off-season. The "Arty Party" became a fan favourite during his time with the organization as he led the Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship last season. Even if he is on the bench, Šilovs should get an ovation during the game as the fans show their appreciation for all the work he put in while with the Canucks. 

As for Vancouver, their defensive structure will be stress-tested on Sunday. Pittsburgh has a top-five power play in the league and features 10 players with at least 20 points this season. If the Canucks start to scramble in their defensive zone, it could lead to plenty of high-danger chances against. 

Players To Watch:

Filip Chytil:

Filip Chytil had a strong return to the lineup on Friday after missing the past three months with an injury. While he didn't score, he logged over 18 minutes and finished with two shots on net. If Chytil can continue to create offensive opportunities, it shouldn't be long before he finds the back of the net. 

Sidney Crosby:

It is always a special occasion when Sidney Crosby comes to town. The 38-year-old is once again dominating as he is up to 57 points in 50 games. With 27 points in 26 career games, there is a good chance that Crosby finds his way onto the scoresheet Sunday. 

Oct 26, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) defends against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesOct 26, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) defends against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Vancouver Canucks (17–29–5): 

Points: 

Elias Pettersson: 13–17–30

Filip Hronek: 4–25–29

Brock Boeser: 12–13–25

Jake DeBrusk: 12–12–24

Linus Karlsson: 11-13-24

Goaltenders: 

Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1

Kevin Lankinen: 7–15–4

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–3–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11)

Points: 

Sidney Crosby: 27-30-57

Bryan Rust: 18-21-39

Evgeni Malkin: 12-27-39

Anthony Mantha: 16-18-34

Erik Karlsson: 4-29-33

Goaltenders: 

Artūrs Šilovs: 9-6-8

Stuart Skinner: 6-4-0

Sergei Murashov: 1-1-2

Game Information:&nbsp;

Start time: 3:00 pm PT 

Venue: Rogers Arena 

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650 

