Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #52: Sidney Crosby & The Pittsburgh Penguins Visit Rogers Arena For The Only Time This Season

Sunday will mark the return of goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, who was traded to the Penguins during the off-season. The "Arty Party" became a fan favourite during his time with the organization as he led the Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship last season. Even if he is on the bench, Šilovs should get an ovation during the game as the fans show their appreciation for all the work he put in while with the Canucks.