Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #54: Botchford Project Night Highlights Matchup Against The Anaheim Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks (17-31-5) continue their homestand on Thursday with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (28-22-3). For Vancouver, they will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak and pick up their second win of 2026. As for the Ducks, their focus remains on the playoffs as they enter Thursday third in the Pacific Division.
Thursday is a special day on the calendar as it is the annual Botchford Project night, which honours the memory of former writer Jason Botchford, who passed away in 2019. Every year, a group of up-and-coming writers are selected to attend a Canucks game, speak to a player and write a story that ends up on the team website. Some past participants include Izzy Cheug, Adam Kierszenblat, Nicoletta Panos, Chris Faber, David Quadrelli and Tyson Cole.
As for the game, Vancouver is running into an Anaheim team that is on a tear. The Ducks are 7-3-0 in their last 10 and have scored 30 goals over that time. That being said, Anaheim has also allowed 30 goals in its last 10, meaning there may be some opportunities for the Canucks offence on Thursday.
Elias Pettersson:
Ceter Elias Pettersson has been heating up as of late. He has points in three straight, which included a two-assist night on Tuesday. Pettersson will once again be looked upon the lead the offence both at even strength and on the power play.
Beckett Sennecke:
Beckett Sennecke is having a strong rookie campaign for the Ducks. The 20-year-old has 43 points in 53 games, and enters Thursday with three goals and two assists in his last two games. Sennecke is a name fans in Vancouver will need to know as he could be tormenting the Canucks for years to come.
Vancouver Canucks (17–31–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–20–33
Filip Hronek: 5–26–31
Jake DeBrusk: 13–14–27
Brock Boeser: 12–13–25
Linus Karlsson: 11–13–24
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–17–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–3–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Anaheim Ducks (28–22–3):
Points:
Cutter Gauthier: 23-24-47
Leo Carlsson: 18-26-44
Beckett Sennecke: 18-25-43
Troy Terry: 13-29-42
Jackson LaCombe: 6-28-34
Goaltenders:
Lukáš Dostál: 19-12-2
Ville Husso: 6-5-1
Petr Mrázek: 3-5-0
Vyacheslav Buteyets: 0-0-0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
