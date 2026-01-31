Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #54: Struggling Teams Collide As Maple Leafs Visit Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks (17-31-5) wrap up their eight-game homestand on Saturday as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-21-9) to Rogers Arena. The last time these two teams met, the Maple Leafs picked up a decisive 5-0 victory in Toronto. Vancouver comes into this game having won their last game, while the Leafs are currently on a four-game losing streak.
For the Canucks, they need to be ready from the opening puck drop. Toronto is a desperate team as they currently sit 10 points out of a playoff spot. The Maple Leafs are also projected to get William Nylander back in the lineup, which should add some extra firepower to the lineup.
The atmosphere at Rogers Arena will also be something to keep an eye on Saturday. Every year, Toronto fans pack the arena, with duelling chants breaking out throughout the game. Even though both these teams are struggling, the arena should be buzzing for this all-Canadian matchup.
Filip Chytil:
Saturday could be the game where Filip Chytil gets his first point since returning to the lineup. He is once again projected to play on the wing and should get some time on the second power play unit. In four games since returning from injury, Chytil has six shots and is averaging 16:10 of ice time.
John Tavares:
John Tavares is having yet another impressive season. The 35-year-old sits tied for second on the Leafs with 45 points and is one goal away from 20 on the campaign. Over his career, Tavares has had no problems against Vancouver as he enters Saturday's matchup with 36 points in 34 career games against the Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks (18–31–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–20–33
Filip Hronek: 5–27–32
Jake DeBrusk: 13–15–28
Brock Boeser: 12–13–25
Linus Karlsson: 11–13–24
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–17–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 3–3–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Toronto Maple Leafs (24–21–9):
Points:
William Nylander: 17-31-48
Auston Matthews: 26-19-45
John Tavares: 19-26-45
Matthew Knies: 13-31-44
Oliver Ekman-Larsson: 8-24-32
Goaltenders:
Joseph Woll: 11-7-4
Anthony Stolarz: 6-7-1
Dennis Hildeby: 5-6-4
Artur Akhtyamov: 0-0-0
Game Information:
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
