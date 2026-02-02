Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #55: A Chance To Finally Defeat The Utah Mammoth

The Vancouver Canucks (18-31-6) start a two-game road trip on Monday as they visit the Utah Mammoth. Vancouver has picked up points in two straight, while Utah has struggled lately, with just one win in its last four games. The Canucks and Mammoth have already played once this season, with Utah picking up a 4-1 win back in December.
Monday will be the fifth time that Vancouver faces off against the Mammoth. The previous four meetings have all resulted in Utah wins, with the Canucks only picking up one point. With Vancouver playing better as of late, Monday could be a historic night as the Canucks will be motivated to pick up the franchise's first win against the Mammoth.
As for a storyline, ice time for younger players will be something to keep an eye on in this game. On Saturday, Jonathan Lekkerimäki did not see the ice for the final nine minutes of the third plus overtime, while Tom Willander had the lowest ice time among defenders. With Vancouver currently in a rebuild, the coaching staff needs to get the younger players more minutes, as it will be beneficial for their development down the road.
Tom Willander:
Speaking of Willander, he has been heating up as of late. The 20-year-old has goals in two of his last three games and four points in his last five. Willander is also seeing some extended time on the power play and is showing that he can be a top-four option at the NHL level.
Ian Cole:
Ian Cole has been a key part of Utah's defensive core this season. He is up to 16 points in 55 games and is averaging 18:19 a night. Cole also leads the Mammoth in blocks with 108, while his 55 hits rank seventh.
Vancouver Canucks (18–31–6):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–21–34
Filip Hronek: 5–27–32
Jake DeBrusk: 13–15–28
Brock Boeser: 12–13–25
Evander Kane: 9-16-25
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–17–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 3–3–1
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Utah Mammoth (28–23–4):
Points:
Clayton Keller: 16-34-50
Nick Schmaltz: 19-28-47
Dylan Guenther: 24-21-45
JJ Peterka: 19-18-37
Mikhail Sergachev: 8-29-37
Goaltenders:
Karel Vejmelka: 25-14-2
Vítek Vaněček: 3-9-2
Game Information:
Start time: 6:30 pm PT
Venue: Delta Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
