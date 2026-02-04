Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #57: Dueling With The Golden Knights In The Final Game Before The Break

The Vancouver Canucks (18–32–6) take part in their final game before the 2026 Winter Olympic break when they face the Vegas Golden Knights (25–16–14) later tonight. This marks the final game of the Canucks’ mom’s trip, with the team’s first game resulting in a 6–2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Vegas’ last game took place on Sunday, during which they lost by a score of 4–3 to the Anaheim Ducks. Tonight’s match is not the Golden Knights’ last before the break, however, as they will also face the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow night.