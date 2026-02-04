Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #57: Dueling With The Golden Knights In The Final Game Before The Break

The Vancouver Canucks (18–32–6) take part in their final game before the 2026 Winter Olympic break when they face the Vegas Golden Knights (25–16–14) later tonight. This marks the final game of the Canucks’ mom’s trip, with the team’s first game resulting in a 6–2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Vegas’ last game took place on Sunday, during which they lost by a score of 4–3 to the Anaheim Ducks. Tonight’s match is not the Golden Knights’ last before the break, however, as they will also face the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow night.
This is the first time the Canucks and Golden Knights will face each other this season, as the two teams’ other matchups aren’t until March 30 and April 7. By the time they face each other again, Vancouver and Vegas will likely have their respective post-season fates locked-down.
Vegas will be a desperate team heading into tonight’s game, as the Golden Knights’ last win came against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 23. Throughout their current five-game losing streak, Vegas has dropped all but one of their games by a single goal. Two of these losses were against Pacific Division teams.
For the Canucks, a win tonight would be a good morale booster as the team prepares to enter the 2026 Winter Olympic break. After a long stretch of losses as well as injury after injury, Vancouver will benefit from a break to re-set and rest during what has undoubtedly been a difficult season.
Teddy Blueger
Since returning to the Canucks’ lineup on January 21 against the Washington Capitals, Teddy Blueger has scored four goals and tallied one assist. The centre’s presence in Vancouver’s lineup has been greatly missed from both a defensive and depth perspective, though the fact that he’s been contributing offensively definitely helps. As a pending UFA and soon-to-be Olympian for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Blueger will be a player to watch as the Canucks take part in their final game before the break.
Pavel Dorofeyev
Dorofeyev has gotten off to an impressive start for Vegas this season, putting together a team-leading 24 goals as well as 17 assists. He’s already 12 points away from setting a new career-high with 27 games remaining in the Golden Knights’ season. Throughout his past 10 games, the forward has scored seven goals and potted one assist, though his point totals have been limited to three throughout his team’s five-game losing streak.
Vancouver Canucks (18–32–6):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–21–34
Filip Hronek: 5–27–32
Jake DeBrusk: 13–15–28
Brock Boeser: 12–13–25
Evander Kane: 9–16–25
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–18–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 3–3–1
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Vegas Golden Knights (25–16–14):
Points:
Jack Eichel: 19–45–64
Mitch Marner: 15–41–56
Mark Stone: 20–35–55
Tomáš Hertl: 22–26–48
Pavel Dorofeyev: 24–17–41
Goaltenders:
Akira Schmid: 15–6–6
Carter Hart: 5–3–3
Adin Hill: 3–3–3
Carl Lindbom: 2–4–2
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
