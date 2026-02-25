Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #58: Jet-ting Back From The Olympics Against Winnipeg

Winnipeg has two players on their roster who were part of the USA’s gold medal-winning effort — Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck — though it’s still slightly unclear which of them will take part in today’s game. On the Canucks’ side, Filip Chytil remains out of the lineup due to a facial fracture sustained in practice, while previously injured players such as Brock Boeser, Nils Höglander, and Zeev Buium have all taken part in the team’s practices through the past few days. Their statuses for tonight’s game will be confirmed later on in the day.