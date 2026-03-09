Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #64: An All-Canadian Matchup Against The Ottawa Senators

The Vancouver Canucks (19-36-8) kick off their eight-game homestand on Monday when they battle the Ottawa Senators (31-22-9). While Vancouver did fall in their last outing, the Canucks do have points in back-to-back games and will be looking to extend that streak to three. As for Ottawa, Monday is a must-win as the Senators head into the game just outside the playoffs.
Based on Adam Foote's comments over the weekend, there is a good chance Monday will feature the Canucks debut for Curtis Douglas. The 26-year-old forward was claimed off waivers on Friday, but did not play in either game over the weekend. Douglas is a known as a physical force, as he has already racked up 92 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.
As for the game itself, Vancouver will need to play a full-60 if they want to keep Monday's score close. Ottawa is currently five points back of the final playoff spot in the East and are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. If the Canucks can win the even-strength battle and get strong performances from their special teams, they could be skating away with their first home since January 29.
Linus Karlsson:
Linus Karlsson has been a bright spot for Vancouver all season. He enters Monday on a three-game point streak and sits just three goals off the team lead. It took some time but Karlsson has finally developed into a strong bottom-six forward who has shown he can produce in limited minutes.
Dylan Cozens:
Dylan Cozens has stepped up in a big way for the Senators this year. In 62 games, he has scored 23 goals and ranks third on the team with 49 points. Cozens is also heating up at the right time as he enters Monday having scored in four-straight games.
Vancouver Canucks (19–36–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–25–38
Filip Hronek: 6–30–36
Jake DeBrusk: 14–18–32
Brock Boeser: 15–14–29
Linus Karlsson: 12-16-28
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–20–5
Nikita Tolopilo: 4–5–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Ottawa Senators (31-22-9)
Points:
Tim Stützle: 30-37-67
Drake Batherson: 23-32-55
Dylan Cozens: 23-26-49
Jake Sanderson: 11-37-48
Brady Tkachuk: 16-26-42
Goaltenders:
Linus Ullmark: 19-8-7
Leevi Meriläinen: 8-10-1
James Reimer: 3-3-1
Mads Søgaard: 1-0-0
Hunter Shepard: 0-1-0
Start time: 6:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
