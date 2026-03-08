Canada’s Men’s Para Ice Hockey Team Looking For Gold At 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

The 2026 Paralympic Games are underway, and Canada’s men’s para ice hockey team is coming off a massive 8–0 win against Slovakia in their first game of the tournament. It’s the first of three preliminary matches the team will take part in before the pool of eight is narrowed to four.
Both Vincent Boily and James Dunn scored two goals and an assist, while Liam Hickey, Dominic Cozzolino, Tyler McGregor, and Auren Halbert potted goals in Canada’s winning effort. Goaltender Corbin Watson registered the shutout for Canada.
Canada’s blowout win wasn’t the only one to take place throughout the bracket, as China’s sledge hockey team took a massive 12–0 win over Germany, while Team USA defeated Italy by a score of 14–1. In a more narrow matchup between Czechia and Japan, it was the former that won by a score of 3–2.
Once the preliminary round concludes, the top-two teams in each of Group A and Group B will advance to the semi-finals, while the bottom-two teams will play in classification games to determine placement in the standings.
Here’s how the tournament’s schedule looks heading into the next slate of games.
Monday, March 9
China vs. Italy: 2:05 am PT
Czechia vs. Slovakia: 5:35 am PT
Germany vs. USA: 9:05 am PT
Japan vs. Canada: 12:35 pm PT
Tuesday, March 10
Italy vs. Germany: 2:05 am PT
USA vs. China: 5:35 am PT
Canada vs. Czechia: 9:05 am PT
Slovakia vs. Japan: 12:35 pm PT
Thursday, March 12
Classification Game 1: 6:35 am PT
Classification Game 2: 11:05 am PT
Friday, March 13
Semi-Final Game 1: 6:35 am PT
Semi-Final Game 2: 11:05 am PT
Saturday, March 14
Classification Final 1: 4:05 am PT
Classification Final 2: 8:05 am PT
Sunday, March 15
Bronze Medal Game: 4:05 am PT
Gold Medal Game: 8:05 am PT
Group A:
China: 1–0–0–0
USA: 1–0–0–0
Italy: 0–0–1–0
Germany: 0–0–1–0
Group B:
Canada: 1–0–0–0
Czechia: 1–0–0–0
Japan: 0–0–1–0
Slovakia: 0–0–1–0
