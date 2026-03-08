All 6 Canucks Prospects Headed To The 2026 CHL Playoffs

As for the OHL, five of Vancouver's prospects will have their eyes on the Ross Robertson Cup. Starting in the Eastern Conference, Riley Patterson and the Niagara Ice Dogs currently hold down the sixth spot, while Kieren Dervin and the Kingston Frontenacs are in seventh. As for the Western Conference, Gabriel Chiarot and the Kitchener Rangers are projected to be the number one seed while Alexei Medvedev and the London Knights sit in the fifth seed.