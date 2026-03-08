All 6 Canucks Prospects Headed To The 2026 CHL Playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks have six prospects who will be competing for the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Seven Vancouver Canucks prospects will have a chance at the 2026 Memorial Cup. While the season is not complete, the four prospects in the OHL and two in the WHL have clinched spots in their respective playoffs. Here is a look at the seven Canucks prospects currently competing in the CHL.
WHL
Over in the WHL, Braeden Cootes and Parker Alcos will be competing for the The Ed Chynoweth Cup. Cootes and the Prince Albert Raiders have already clinched the East Divison title while Alcos and the Kelowna Rockets currently sit third in the B.C. Division. Alcos has techincally already qualified for the 2026 Memorial Cup as Kelowna will be this year's host.
OHL
As for the OHL, five of Vancouver's prospects will have their eyes on the Ross Robertson Cup. Starting in the Eastern Conference, Riley Patterson and the Niagara Ice Dogs currently hold down the sixth spot, while Kieren Dervin and the Kingston Frontenacs are in seventh. As for the Western Conference, Gabriel Chiarot and the Kitchener Rangers are projected to be the number one seed while Alexei Medvedev and the London Knights sit in the fifth seed.
Alexei Medvedev at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
Both the WHL and OHL are scheduled to finish their regular-seasons on March 22. Playoffs will start later that week. As for the Memorial Cup, it will be handed out on May 31 with the event taking place at Prospera Place.
