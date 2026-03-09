Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: NHL Trade Deadline Recap

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
In episode 26 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta go over the Canucks’ trade deadline moves including the Tyler Myers trade, Conor Garland trade, and the decisions to not trade Teddy Blueger and Evander Kane. On the topic of trade deadlines, they also discuss whether or not the Goldeneyes could make a big splash at the PWHL Trade Deadline on March 30.
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 26.
0:40 — Canucks’ Trade Deadline Recap
24:40 — Rapid-Fire Segment: Who Could Be Traded After The Season Ends?
32:50 — Predicting The Goldeneyes’ Trade Deadline
44:24 — Off-Ice Aspects Of The Post-Trade Deadline Bump
49:05 — Canucks’ Focus In The Final Stretch Of The Season
Watch Episode 26 Here:
Previous Episodes:
