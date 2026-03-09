Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: NHL Trade Deadline Recap cover image

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: NHL Trade Deadline Recap

Izzy Cheung
11m
Breaking down episode 26 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

In episode 26 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta go over the Canucks’ trade deadline moves including the Tyler Myers trade, Conor Garland trade, and the decisions to not trade Teddy Blueger and Evander Kane. On the topic of trade deadlines, they also discuss whether or not the Goldeneyes could make a big splash at the PWHL Trade Deadline on March 30. 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 26. 

0:40 — Canucks’ Trade Deadline Recap 

  • 1:00 — Tyler Myers trade
  • 6:00 — Jett Woo trade
  • 8:28 — Conor Garland trade
  • 15:30 — Deadline Day moves
  • 21:49 — Thoughts on Teddy Blueger and Evander Kane&nbsp;

24:40 — Rapid-Fire Segment: Who Could Be Traded After The Season Ends? 

  • 25:30 — Players with no-move clauses
  • 28:05 — Players with modified no-trade clauses or no trade protection&nbsp;
  • 29:45 — Nicolleta rants about Elias Pettersson&nbsp;

32:50 — Predicting The Goldeneyes’ Trade Deadline 

  • 37:30 — Are changes needed at forward?&nbsp;

44:24 — Off-Ice Aspects Of The Post-Trade Deadline Bump 

49:05 — Canucks’ Focus In The Final Stretch Of The Season

  • 49:40 — Foote there it is&nbsp;

Watch Episode 26 Here: 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

