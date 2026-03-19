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Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #68: The Struggling Tampa Bay Lightning Visit Rogers Arena For The Only Time This Season cover image

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #68: The Struggling Tampa Bay Lightning Visit Rogers Arena For The Only Time This Season

Adam Kierszenblat
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The Vancouver Canucks face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

The Vancouver Canucks (21-38-8) welcome another Eastern Conference team to Rogers Arena on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning (41-21-4) visit for the only time this season. Tampa Bay is firmly in a playoff spot, but has struggled of late with a 3-7-1 record over its last 10. As for Vancouver, the team is starting to find some consistency as they enter Thursday night with two wins in their last three games. 

Off the ice, Thursday is a big night on the calendar as it is the annual Canucks For Kids Fund Telethon. Fans can donate both at the game and online. The Canucks are also offering a promotion in which every donation over $100 comes with a photo featuring Filip Hronek, Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser.

Shifting focus back to the ice, Vancouver has the chance to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since December. As for back-to-back home wins, that hasn't happened for the Canucks all season. Ultimately, with a strong performance, Thursday could become a special night for the fans at Rogers Arena

Players To Watch:

Liam Öhgren:

Liam Öhgren has found a home as a key member of the BRÖ line. The 22-year-old has two assists in his last three games and has at least one shot on goal in six straight. Whether it is getting in on the forecheck or finding teammates in open space, Öhgren is showing he can be an impactful player in the top six. 

Nikita Kucherov: 

Nikita Kucherov remains one of the best players in the NHL. He is coming off a five-point night on Tuesday and is up to 111 points in 62 games. A potential Hart Trophy finalist this year, Kucherov will most likely feature on the scoresheet on Thursday night. 

Dec 8, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (86) stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson (63) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesDec 8, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (86) stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson (63) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Vancouver Canucks (21–38–8): 

Points: 

Elias Pettersson: 15–25–40

Filip Hronek: 7–31–38

Brock Boeser: 16–19–35

Jake DeBrusk: 14–18–32

Linus Karlsson: 12-17-29

Goaltenders: 

Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1 

Kevin Lankinen: 8–21–5

Nikita Tolopilo: 5–6–2

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Tampa Bay Lightning (41-21-4)

Points: 

Nikita Kucherov: 37-74-111

Jake Guentzel: 29-41-70

Brandon Hagel: 31-32-63

Darren Raddysh: 17-41-58

Brayden Point: 16-28-44

Goaltenders: 

Andrei Vasilevskiy: 31-12-3

Jonas Johansson: 10-9-1

Brandon Halverson: 0-0-0

Game Information: 

Start time: 7:00 pm PT 

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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