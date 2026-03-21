Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #69: A Saturday Afternoon Matchup Against The St. Louis Blues

The Vancouver Canucks (21-39-8) play a rare Saturday afternoon home game as they welcome the St. Louis Blues (27-30-11). As has become tradition over the past few years, the Blues are attempting a late-season run to try to qualify for the playoffs. As for the Canucks, they will be looking to rebound after a disappointing loss on Thursday night.
One of the big questions heading into this game is which Vancouver team will show up? Since the trade deadline, the Canucks have been better, but are still struggling to find some consitency to their game. Regardless of the final score, a strong performance against a desperate St. Louis team would be a step in the right direction.
How Vancouver performs in the second period will also be worth monitoring. This season, the Canucks have given up a league-high 93 goals in the middle frame compared to 70 goals scored. The good news is that the Blues have also struggled in the second period, as they sit second in the league with 87 goals allowed.
Zeev Buium:
Zeev Buium continues to be a bright spot for Vancouver. The 20-year-old defender has played over 21 minutes in two of his last three games, and played on the Canucks first power play unit on Thursday. Buium's game is slowly improving, which is a positive, as he will be a significant part of Vancouver's blue line for the foreseeable future.
Dylan Holloway:
Dylan Holloway is starting to kick his game into high gear. He has scored in each of his last two outings and has five points in his last five games. Holloway is also shooting the puck at a high rate, as he has 10 on target in his last two games.
Vancouver Canucks (21–39–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–25–40
Filip Hronek: 7–31–38
Brock Boeser: 16–20–36
Jake DeBrusk: 14–18–32
Linus Karlsson: 13-17-30
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 8–22–5
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–6–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
St. Louis Blues (27-30-11)
Points:
Robert Thomas: 16-29-45
Pavel Buchnevich: 15-25-40
Jimmy Snuggerud: 15-21-36
Jordan Kyrou: 15-20-35
Dylan Holloway: 15-16-31
Goaltenders:
Joel Hofer: 17-11-5
Jordan Binnington: 10-19-6
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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