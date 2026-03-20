Every Canucks Player Of The Game Axe Recipient Through 2025–26 So Far

Since their 2–1 win against the New Jersey Devils on December 14, the Vancouver Canucks have put up clips on social media showing their team-assigned player of the game award handoff. The award itself is a custom axe given to the team by Vancouver Firefighter Charities, which the Canucks brought into the locker room as “a symbol of all the first responders and what they do for [...] the city.”
The axe has been distributed 10 times so far this season, with only one player earning it twice. Here’s a list of all the Canucks’ axe recipients since December 14.
21 saves on 23 shots
.913 SV%
Scored game-tying goal, 1A, 3 blocks
29:03 TOI
2 G, 4 SOG
19:31 TOI
32 saves on 32 shots
1.00 SV%
First game back since Oct. 19
3 SOG, 4 hits
18:24 TOI
2 SOG, 1 block, 2 hits
16:15 TOI
39 saves on 43 shots
.907 SV%
7/7 shootout attempts stopped
1100th NHL game
1 SOG, 1 block
21:22 TOI
23 saves on 23 shots
1.00 SV%
1G, 3 SOG
23:59 TOI
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.