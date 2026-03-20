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Every Canucks Player Of The Game Axe Recipient Through 2025–26 So Far cover image

Every Canucks Player Of The Game Axe Recipient Through 2025–26 So Far

Izzy Cheung
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10 Canucks have received the 'player of the game' axe since December 14.

Since their 2–1 win against the New Jersey Devils on December 14, the Vancouver Canucks have put up clips on social media showing their team-assigned player of the game award handoff. The award itself is a custom axe given to the team by Vancouver Firefighter Charities, which the Canucks brought into the locker room as “a symbol of all the first responders and what they do for [...] the city.” 

The axe has been distributed 10 times so far this season, with only one player earning it twice. Here’s a list of all the Canucks’ axe recipients since December 14. 

March 17 vs. Florida Panthers: Kevin Lankinen 

21 saves on 23 shots

.913 SV% 

March 12 vs. Nashville Predators: Filip Hronek 

Scored game-tying goal, 1A, 3 blocks

29:03 TOI 

March 6 @ Chicago Blackhawks: Brock Boeser

2 G, 4 SOG 

19:31 TOI 

January 29 vs. Anaheim Ducks: Nikita Tolopilo

32 saves on 32 shots

1.00 SV% 

January 21 vs. Washington Capitals: Teddy Blueger 

First game back since Oct. 19 

3 SOG, 4 hits

18:24 TOI 

December 29 @ Seattle Kraken: Conor Garland 

2 SOG, 1 block, 2 hits

16:15 TOI 

December 20 @ Boston Bruins: Kevin Lankinen 

39 saves on 43 shots 

.907 SV% 

7/7 shootout attempts stopped

December 19 @ New York Islanders: Tyler Myers 

1100th NHL game

1 SOG, 1 block

21:22 TOI 

December 16 @ New York Rangers: Thatcher Demko 

23 saves on 23 shots

1.00 SV% 

December 14 @ New Jersey Devils: Zeev Buium 

1G, 3 SOG

23:59 TOI 

Mar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) and forward Brock Boeser (6) celebrate their victory against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) and forward Brock Boeser (6) celebrate their victory against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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