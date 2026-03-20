Six-Game March Home Stand Filled With Positives And Negatives For The Abbotsford Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only organizational-affiliate to have a lengthy home stand take place in the month of March, as their AHL-affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, also spent six-straight games on home-ice during this span of time. While Abbotsford only won two of these games, they did have quite a few things to deal with during this home stretch, ultimately impacting their performances and results.
NHL Trade Deadline Resulted In Shifts In The Lineup
Only a day before the first game of their home stand, the AHL Canucks parted ways with longtime defenceman Jett Woo after he was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the big club. In his place came fellow right-shot defenceman Jack Thompson (more on this later). Injuries resulted in Abbotsford only dressing three full forward lines towards the beginning of the home stand, with Arshdeep Bains, Jujhar Khaira, and Ty Mueller all out of the lineup at one point. While the team has since managed to fill their forward lines back up with some NCAA free-agent signings, things were rough for Abbotsford.
Abbotsford’s New Acquisitions Have Made An Impact
Along with Thompson, the AHL Canucks also welcomed a handful of other players into their ranks via free-agent signings and trades. Forwards Austin Brimmer and Bennett Schimek were signed to one-year deals through 2026–27 as well as PTOs for the remainder of this season, while forward Jayden Grubbe was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Josh Bloom.
Since these four new players started their journeys with Abbotsford, all four have recorded at least one point. Thompson leads the way with an impressive two goals and six assists in seven games played for the AHL Canucks, with five of his points coming in his first two games with his new team.
Positive Performances From Key Players
Again, the record itself may not instill much hope, but there are still positives to be taken from Abbotsford’s six-game home stand. After a rough start to the 2025–26 season in the AHL, Ty Young recorded his first AHL shutout, stopping all 23 shots-faced from the Colorado Eagles on March 7.
During the same game as Young’s shutout, Danila Klimovich posted a three-point night that saw him score a goal and two assists. It was the first of three multi-point nights he recorded during Abbotsford’s home stand, as he also scored twice against the Manitoba Moose on March 11 and had a goal and an assist against the Henderson Silver Knights on March 15.
Abbotsford remains on the road for two more games — their weekend back-to-back against the San Jose Barracuda — before returning to the Rogers Forum for a four-game home stand against the San Diego Gulls and Coachella Valley Firebirds. This home stand will also feature their final regular-season game of the 2025–26 season on April 4, as the AHL Canucks will head back on the road for the remainder of the season after that.
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