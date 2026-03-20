Six-Game March Home Stand Filled With Positives And Negatives For The Abbotsford Canucks

Only a day before the first game of their home stand, the AHL Canucks parted ways with longtime defenceman Jett Woo after he was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the big club. In his place came fellow right-shot defenceman Jack Thompson (more on this later). Injuries resulted in Abbotsford only dressing three full forward lines towards the beginning of the home stand, with Arshdeep Bains, Jujhar Khaira, and Ty Mueller all out of the lineup at one point. While the team has since managed to fill their forward lines back up with some NCAA free-agent signings, things were rough for Abbotsford.