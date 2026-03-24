Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #70: Pacific-Leading Anaheim Ducks Visit Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks (21-40-8) look to snap their two-game losing streak as they welcome the Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4) to Rogers Arena. While the Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Ducks currently lead the Pacific Division and are battling for home ice in the first round. These two teams have played twice so far this season, with Vancouver picking up victories in both matchups.
Second periods will once again be a focus for the Canucks. After being outscored 2-0 in the middle frame on Saturday, Vancouver has now allowed a league-high 95 goals in 69 second periods. At this stage of the season, the Canucks need to show some progress, and they can do so with a strong second period on Tuesday.
Vancouver's special teams are also starting to stabilize, which is a positive. Over their last five games, the Canucks have killed 81.8% of their penalty kills while their power play is at 27.3%. If Vancouver is going to leave the game with a victory, they will need their special teams to step up in a big way.
Drew O'Connor:
Drew O'Connor continues to impress this season. He leads the team with 16 goals, which is also tied for his career-high. Projected to once again play in the top six, O'Connor is showing how valuable he can be to the organization moving forward.
Chris Kreider:
Chris Kreider has been a great addition for Anaheim this season. The 43-year-old has 44 points in 64 games, which includes eight goals on the power play. The Canucks will have their hands full in front of the crease as Kreider loves to be a net-front presence.
Vancouver Canucks (21–40–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–26–41
Filip Hronek: 8–31–39
Brock Boeser: 16–20–36
Jake DeBrusk: 14–18–32
Linus Karlsson: 13-17-30
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 8–23–5
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–6–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4)
Points:
Cutter Gauthier: 36-26-62
Leo Carlsson: 24-34-58
Beckett Sennecke: 21-33-54
Troy Terry: 16-35-51
Jackson LaCombe: 9-40-9
Goaltenders:
Lukáš Dostál: 28-15-3
Ville Husso: 8-7-1
Petr Mrázek: 3-5-0
Vyacheslav Buteyets: 0-0-0
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.