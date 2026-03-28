Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #72: A Tank Battle Against The Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks (21-42-8) kick off a four-game road trip on Saturday against the Calgary Flames (30-34-8). Both these teams are at the bottom of the standings and have won a combined eight of their past 20 games. Vancouver enters the game looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while Calgary is coming off an overtime loss on Thursday.
Saturday is setting up to be an interesting game from a draft lottery perspective. While the Canucks have all but secured 32nd place, the Flames have a chance to finish the season with the second-best odds at first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. Ultimately, Saturday could be called a tank battle as both teams have struggled mightily this season.
As for Vancouver, they cannot have a repeat of Thursday night. Even if the Canucks lose, they need to show that they can play a full 60 while improving areas like shot generation and the penalty kill. At this stage of the season, the process is more important than results, as Vancouver will remain at the bottom of the standings the rest of the year.
Tom Willander:
Tom Willander is one of the younger players getting more opportunities as the season comes to a close. He played over 21 minutes on Thursday and showed late in the game that he isn't afraid to get involved in a scrum. Even though he is only 21, Willander looks like he is developing into a leader for the Canucks.
Hunter Brzustewicz:
A familiar face will be in the lineup for Calgary on Saturday as Hunter Brzustewicz will patrol the blue line for the Flames. Initially drafted by Vancouver in 2023, the 21-year-old is projected to suit up for his 27th career game. So far this season, Brzustewicz has three points and is averaging 15:07 per night.
Vancouver Canucks (21–42–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–28–43
Filip Hronek: 8–33–41
Brock Boeser: 17–20–37
Jake DeBrusk: 15–18–33
Linus Karlsson: 13–17–30
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 8–25–5
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–6–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Calgary Flames (30–34–8):
Points:
Mikael Backlund: 16-23-39
Matt Coronato: 16-20-36
Morgan Frost: 17-18-35
Joel Farabee: 16-16-32
Blake Coleman: 17-13-30
Goaltenders:
Dustin Wolf: 21-25-3
Devin Cooley: 9-9-5
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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