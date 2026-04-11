Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #79: Facing A Playoff-Hopeful Kiefer Sherwood And The San Jose Sharks

Tonight will be the first time Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood plays against his former team, the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks (22–48–8) will have a massive say in how the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs end up shaking out this weekend with their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (37–34–7) tonight. They have already helped the Los Angeles Kings reclaim the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with their 4–1 loss on Thursday night, but can also do some damage against the Sharks tonight and the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow. For San Jose, tonight will be a must-win as they are coming off a big 6–1 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.
Vancouver could end up playing a big spoiler role in their final four games of the 2025–26 season, as none of the teams they will face have fully clinched a playoff spot yet. San Jose currently sits four points back of the final Wild Card spot, with the team needing 85 points to pass Los Angeles. Ahead of them in the standings right now are the Winnipeg Jets (82 points), Nashville Predators (84 points), and the Kings (85 points).
On Vancouver’s end, the Canucks have dropped their last four games, with their last win coming against the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 8–6. If Vancouver loses three more games this season, they’ll set a new franchise record for losses registered in a single season (51). Their current record, 50 losses, was set in the 1971–72 season.
Players To Watch:
Brock Boeser
Boeser is fresh off hitting eighth all-time in points by a Canuck in franchise history with his assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Thursday and was selected as Vancouver’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Friday. The forward has averaged just under 0.8 points per game against the Sharks throughout his career with 13 goals and 10 assists. After experiencing a bit of a lull towards the middle of the season, the forward has bounced back with nine goals and 11 assists since the end of the Olympic break.
Kiefer Sherwood
Tonight will be the first game that Sherwood plays against his former team, the Canucks, as the forward was out of the lineup during San Jose’s visit to Vancouver back in January. Since joining the Sharks, Sherwood has scored six goals and four assists in 24 games played, bringing his season total up to 23 goals (a career-high) and 10 assists. In his past five games, Sherwood has scored two goals and one assist. As it stands, Sherwood still sits near the top of the NHL’s hits-thrown list, currently ranking second with 309.
Vancouver Canucks (22–48–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–33–48
Filip Hronek: 8–38–46
Brock Boeser: 21–24–45
Jake DeBrusk: 19–19–38
Linus Karlsson: 15–19–34
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 9–26–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–11–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
San Jose Sharks (37–34–7):
Points:
Macklin Celebrini: 42–66–108
Will Smith: 23–33–56
Alexander Wennberg: 18–36–54
William Eklund: 14–35–49
Tyler Toffoli: 18–30–48
Goaltenders:
Yaroslav Askarov: 21–19–3
Alex Nedeljkovic: 16–14–4
Laurent Brossoit: 0–1–0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: SAP Centre
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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