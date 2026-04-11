Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #79: Facing A Playoff-Hopeful Kiefer Sherwood And The San Jose Sharks

Tonight will be the first game that Sherwood plays against his former team, the Canucks, as the forward was out of the lineup during San Jose’s visit to Vancouver back in January. Since joining the Sharks, Sherwood has scored six goals and four assists in 24 games played, bringing his season total up to 23 goals (a career-high) and 10 assists. In his past five games, Sherwood has scored two goals and one assist. As it stands, Sherwood still sits near the top of the NHL’s hits-thrown list, currently ranking second with 309.