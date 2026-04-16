Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #82: Facing The Oilers In The Final Game Of The 2025–26 Season

For Vancouver, tonight’s game will be about continuing to build on team dynamics. While the team has been playing out the season without looking at the standings for quite some time now, the in-game action has still been valuable in helping some of the younger players gain experience. There are still quite a few things for the Canucks to work on, though if Rogers Arena’s crowd on Tuesday night is any indicator, they’ve been a much more entertaining team to watch through the past few games. A win tonight will help Vancouver enter the off-season on a high note after what has been a difficult year for many.