Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #82: Facing The Oilers In The Final Game Of The 2025–26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks will conclude their 2025-26 season with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.
After what has felt like much longer than just six months, the Vancouver Canucks’ (25–48–8) 2025–26 season will come to a close with their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers (40–30–11) tonight. Vancouver will look to end the season on a high note by extending their current win streak to four games, with their last matchup resulting in a 4–3 overtime win at home against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton is coming off a 2–1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, a team that they could potentially face in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs depending on how tonight’s games go.
While the 16 teams taking part in playoffs have officially been decided, tonight’s games will be massive in determining first-round matchups as well as home-ice advantage through the post-season. A win tonight would allow the Oilers to secure second in the Pacific Division as well as home-ice advantage against their first-round opponent. If Edmonton loses in regulation and both the Kings and Anaheim Ducks win, the Oilers will end the regular season in the second wild card spot, forcing them to face Colorado in the first-round.
For Vancouver, tonight’s game will be about continuing to build on team dynamics. While the team has been playing out the season without looking at the standings for quite some time now, the in-game action has still been valuable in helping some of the younger players gain experience. There are still quite a few things for the Canucks to work on, though if Rogers Arena’s crowd on Tuesday night is any indicator, they’ve been a much more entertaining team to watch through the past few games. A win tonight will help Vancouver enter the off-season on a high note after what has been a difficult year for many.
Players To Watch:
Jake DeBrusk
Despite parts of the season going slowly for him, DeBrusk has managed to raise himself back to 20-goal status and is now up to 23 this season. This is mostly due to his fiery power play goal streaks, with the forward scoring eight power play goals in the past 12 games. DeBrusk is also currently riding a three-game goal streak that also includes his overtime winner on Tuesday night against the Kings.
Zach Hyman
After missing the past four games due to injury, Hyman is expected to return to the Oilers’ lineup on Thursday night in what will be Edmonton’s final game of the regular season. The forward has a total of eight goals and 14 assists in 27 career games against Vancouver, though he’s only played against the Canucks once this season, scoring one goal. Despite only playing in 57 games so far this season, Hyman still ranks fifth on the Oilers in points with 31 goals and 20 assists.
Vancouver Canucks (25–48–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–36–51
Filip Hronek: 8–41–49
Brock Boeser: 22–26–48
Jake DeBrusk: 23–19–42
Linus Karlsson: 15–20–35
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 11–26–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 6–11–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Edmonton Oilers (40–30–11):
Points:
Connor McDavid: 48–86–134
Leon Draisaitl: 35–62–97
Evan Bouchard: 21–71–92
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 19–36–55
Zach Hyman: 31–20–51
Goaltenders:
Tristan Jarry: 18–9–3
Connor Ingram: 15–10–3
Calvin Pickard: 5–6–2
Game Information:
Start time: 6:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Place
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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