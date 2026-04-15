Canucks Captain Chase Wouters Nominated For 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award
Chase Wouters is the Abbotsford Canucks nominee for the 2025-26 AHL Man Of The Year.
Abbotsford Canucks captain Chase Wouters has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. Players are nominated by their team for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2025-26 season. Every organization has one nominee for the trophy, as each finalist won their team's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award.
This year is the fourth consecutive season that Wouters has been the Canucks nominee. He has been the captain since 2022 and ranks first in games played for the organization at 336. This season, Wouters has scored 10 goals while recording 25 points in 68 games.
2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winners & Times Selected:
Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (4th)
Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (1st)
Jorian Donovan, Belleville Senators (1st)
Matthew Maggio, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)
Lucas Ciona, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)
Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (2nd)
Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)
Owen Sillinger, Cleveland Monsters (1st)
Max McCormick, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
Jayson Megna, Colorado Eagles (2nd)
Amadeus Lombardi, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)
Jackson Dorrington, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)
Mitch McLain, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)
Grant Cruikshank, Hershey Bears (1st)
Cal Petersen, Iowa Wild (1st)
Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (4th)
Carson Bjarnason, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)
Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (2nd)
Oasiz Wiesblatt, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)
Jacob Doty, Ontario Reign (1st)
Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (1st)
Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Rochester Americans (1st)
Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (1st)
Matthew Phillips, San Diego Gulls (1st)
Patrick Giles, San Jose Barracuda (1st)
Kale Kessy, Springfield Thunderbirds (3rd)
Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)
Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (4th)
William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (1st)
Andrew Agozzino, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)
Ryan Schmelzer, Utica Comets (1st)
Phil Kemp, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
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