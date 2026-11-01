17 Canucks Games Most Impacted By BC's Time Change

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2026 7:00 PMPublished Nov 1, 2026 7:00 PM
Back in March, BC elected not to continue Daylight Savings Time, meaning some Canucks games' start times will wind up being impacted.
BC has officially begun their first fall without moving the clocks back for Daylight Savings Time. There have already been significant impacts to Vancouver sports fans, such as NFL Sunday beginning at 11:00 am PCT instead of the usual 10:00 am.
The Vancouver Canucks and their fans will also find themselves impacted by the change (or lack of) in time. While BC previously turned the clocks back, keeping them in line with the West Coast of the U.S., now, they'll be on the same time-zone as more middle states like Colorado and Utah.
Though most of their home games aren't impacted as much, the Canucks will have games throughout the fall and winter that start later than what many are used to due to national broadcast schedules. Here's a full list of games that may feature different start times compared to usual.
November 2026
December 2026
December 19 vs. San Jose Sharks, 8:00 pm PCT
December 28 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:30 pm PCT
December 30 vs. Seattle Kraken, 7:30 pm PCT
January 2026
February 2026
February 27 vs. Calgary Flames, 8:00 pm PCT
March 2026
March 3 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8:00 pm PCT
Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen (31) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Paul Cotter (47) and defenseman Tom Willander (5) celebrate the victory against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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