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17 Canucks Games Most Impacted By BC's Time Change

17 Canucks Games Most Impacted By BC's Time Change

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Izzy Cheung
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Nov 1, 2026 7:00 PM

Back in March, BC elected not to continue Daylight Savings Time, meaning some Canucks games' start times will wind up being impacted.

BC has officially begun their first fall without moving the clocks back for Daylight Savings Time. There have already been significant impacts to Vancouver sports fans, such as NFL Sunday beginning at 11:00 am PCT instead of the usual 10:00 am. 

The Vancouver Canucks and their fans will also find themselves impacted by the change (or lack of) in time. While BC previously turned the clocks back, keeping them in line with the West Coast of the U.S., now, they'll be on the same time-zone as more middle states like Colorado and Utah. 

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Though most of their home games aren't impacted as much, the Canucks will have games throughout the fall and winter that start later than what many are used to due to national broadcast schedules. Here's a full list of games that may feature different start times compared to usual. 

November 2026

November 7 @ Edmonton Oilers, 8:00 pm PCT 

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November 19 @ Seattle Kraken, 7:40 pm PCT

November 21 vs. Minnesota Wild, 8:00 pm PCT

December 2026

December 5 vs. Dallas Stars, 8:00 pm PCT

December 12 @ Los Angeles Kings, 8:00 pm PCT

December 14 @ San Jose Sharks, 8:00 pm PCT

December 19 vs. San Jose Sharks, 8:00 pm PCT

December 26 @ Calgary Flames, 8:00 pm PCT

December 28 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:30 pm PCT

December 30 vs. Seattle Kraken, 7:30 pm PCT

January 2026

January 2 @ Utah Mammoth, 8:00 pm PCT

January 9 vs. Florida Panthers, 8:00 pm PCT

January 16 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 8:00 pm PCT

February 2026

February 13 vs. Winnipeg Jets, 8:00 pm PCT

February 20 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 8:00 pm PCT

February 27 vs. Calgary Flames, 8:00 pm PCT

March 2026

March 3 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8:00 pm PCT

Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen (31) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Paul Cotter (47) and defenseman Tom Willander (5) celebrate the victory against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesOct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen (31) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Paul Cotter (47) and defenseman Tom Willander (5) celebrate the victory against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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