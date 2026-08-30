‘That’s Why I Signed There For Eight Years’: Canucks Defenceman Filip Hronek On Playing In Vancouver & Oncoming Rebuild

“We like the city, and obviously the fans are great in Vancouver. They were supporting us even though we didn’t have a good year last year, and they still are showing up to the games, and it was sold out," Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek said to THN's David Alter.
The 28-year-old defenceman is one of a crop of players that don’t quite fit in the Canucks’ age timeline heading into their oncoming rebuild, the likes of which have been kicked-off with budding prospects Braeden Cootes, Caleb Malhotra, and Zeev Buium.
Still, despite how things have shook out for the Canucks through the past two seasons, it’s reasonable to say that no current player has made more of a positive impact on their team than Hronek. The defenceman was even named his team’s MVP at the end of the 2025–26 season after grabbing the metaphorical reins post-Quinn Hughes trade in December.
Acquired by Vancouver in 2023 in exchange for a first and second-round pick in that year’s draft, Hronek found success on a pairing with Hughes in his first full season with the Canucks. After Vancouver’s magical 2023–24 season, the defenceman signed an eight-year contract extension with the team currently set to expire after 2031–32.
Evidently, things have changed since this point in time. No longer are the Canucks a game away from heading to the Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. No longer are they considered bona-fide contenders.
The moves that have occurred since Vancouver’s Game 7 loss to the Edmonton Oilers have set the team on a very different path from where they seemed to have been going back then. Hughes, J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, and many others have since been dealt in favour of younger, budding pieces with a long-term contention goal in mind.
It’s these types of moves that have led many to lean towards trading Hronek in order to accumulate more future assets.
The defenceman sees things differently.
“We like the city, and obviously the fans are great in Vancouver. They were supporting us even though we didn’t have a good year last year, and they still are showing up to the games, and it was sold out,” Hronek told David Alter of The Hockey News at the NHL’s European Player Media Tour. “Just like it overall in Vancouver, and that’s why I signed there for eight years.”
Is it about the desire to be part of change in Vancouver, or is it the prospect of helping mentor the next generation, kind of like what Luke Schenn brings in his third stint with the Canucks?
Partially both, Hronek says.
“I think it’s part of it, but it’s more about the commitment to the deal.”
Now entering year three of said deal, Hronek has emerged as one of the team’s leaders — a role especially important after the departure of veterans Teddy Blueger and Marcus Pettersson in free agency and trade respectively. Joining the team are veterans Schenn, Brendan Gallagher, and Jamie Oleksiak. These three, along with Paul Cotter, are the main additions the Canucks have made to their lineup heading into 2026–27.
“There’s been a lot of changes over the summer, and I hope we’re going the right direction, and we’re gonna be way better than last year.”
It’s these players, as well as longtime Canucks Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Thatcher Demko who will be relied on most to help usher in the new generation consisting of players like Zeev Buium.
“He’s listening and he wants to get better every day, and it’s the same for [Tom Willander] and [defenceman Elias Pettersson]. It’s easy to deal with them or mentor them because they’re listening and you know they’re trying to get better and want to be better players.”
Off-ice changes are a different story. Shortly after the season’s end, Vancouver made significant changes to their front-office and coaching staff, firing General Manager Patrik Allvin and Head Coach Adam Foote, and shifting President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford to an advising role. Into the NHL club’s ranks came Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson and Head Coach Manny Malhotra, with Daniel and Henrik Sedin moving from player development roles to Co-Presidents.
Hronek’s experience with Malhotra in particular, while limited, has given him a glimpse at what Vancouver could be getting in the coming seasons.
“I don’t know much, I’m not gonna lie,” he said of working with his new Head Coach. “I met him at a couple training camps, and I’d been skating in Abby for like a week when I was injured, so it was fun practices there, and I think it’s really detailed.”
The defenceman also echoed praise of the Sedins, affirming his belief that role changes won’t impact the way they go about their duties.
“They’re great people, and they’re always trying to help with anything, and so I think they will stay the same.”
Changes have come for the Canucks in the past few seasons, and more change is still likely to come along the way. More draft picks will be accumulated, more players will come and go, and more progress will be made towards a long-term contending solution.
When it comes to Hronek’s future with the team, if he has things his way, his commitment will outweigh the prospect of change.
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